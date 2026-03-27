Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026
Entertainment
Taylor Swift had a huge night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026, picking up seven trophies, including Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl and Artist of the Year.
Her fiance, Travis Kelce, was there cheering her on.
In her speech, she thanked anyone who cared about "The Fate of Ophelia," saying they had made it the biggest hit of her career, and thanked fans for their support.
Swift's total awards tally
These latest wins bring Swift's total iHeartRadio awards to an impressive 41. She also took home Best Lyrics this year.
On stage, she talked about how important it is to keep your passion alive, even when no one's watching.
The show featured performances from Lainey Wilson and Alex Warren (who won Breakthrough Artist), all hosted by Ludacris.