Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Taylor Swift had a huge night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026, picking up seven trophies, including Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl and Artist of the Year.

Her fiance, Travis Kelce, was there cheering her on.

In her speech, she thanked anyone who cared about "The Fate of Ophelia," saying they had made it the biggest hit of her career, and thanked fans for their support.