Travolta's directorial debut 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' tops Apple TV+
John Travolta just scored big with his first movie as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. The film has been number one on Apple TV+ worldwide for a week straight.
Travolta shared his excitement and thanked fans in an Instagram video, saying, .".. I want to thank each and every one of you in all the countries around the world for being so supportive, it's really because of you that it's number one so thank you, thank you, I love you very much," while holding a model plane from the movie.
Inspired by Travolta's 1997 book
Propeller One-Way Night Coach is inspired by Travolta's 1997 children's book of the same name and follows young Jeff's first flight back in 1962.
Travolta plays the older Jeff looking back on this adventure.
The film premiered at Cannes on May 15, where he attended with his daughter Ella Bleu (who also stars), received an Honorary Palme d'Or, and revealed the movie is a heartfelt tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, son Jett, and family.