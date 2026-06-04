Travolta's directorial debut 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' tops Apple TV+ Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

John Travolta just scored big with his first movie as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach. The film has been number one on Apple TV+ worldwide for a week straight.

Travolta shared his excitement and thanked fans in an Instagram video, saying, .".. I want to thank each and every one of you in all the countries around the world for being so supportive, it's really because of you that it's number one so thank you, thank you, I love you very much," while holding a model plane from the movie.