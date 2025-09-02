How Aamir Khan's 'Satyamev Jayate' helped Trinetra come out

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transgender actor known for Made In Heaven 2 and Kankhajura, recently met Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan . The meeting was special for Haldar Gummaraju as she credited Khan's groundbreaking TV show Satyamev Jayate for helping her come out to her parents. She shared a note on social media about how the show played a vital role in her personal journey.

Gratitude expressed 'My inner child is overjoyed': Her heartfelt note to Khan Haldar Gummaraju wrote, "This is an emotional post. I wouldn't exist if it weren't for Aamir sir and the episode of Satyamev Jayate featuring @gazaldhaliwal @iyerharish..." "It helped me come out to my parents, it helped them see a future for me, it helped me become Trinetra." "Sometimes, I don't know why the universe does what it does, but I'm grateful for many beautiful things including this very special conversation. My inner child is overjoyed and how."

Fan reactions Fans call it a full-circle moment Fans and followers of Haldar Gummaraju were quick to comment on her post, calling it a "full circle" moment. They praised both her honesty and Khan's efforts in using his platform to highlight marginalized voices. One fan wrote, "Remember watching that episode. So glad it meant so much for you. Because you impacted so many more." Many also expressed their desire for Khan to return with a new season of Satyamev Jayate.