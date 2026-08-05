Tripathi cameo in 'Ohh My Dog' for friendship and story
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi, riding high after OMG 2, is making a short but sweet appearance in Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog.
He took on the cameo because he believes in the story and shares a strong friendship with Rai.
The film finally hits theaters on August 7.
Tripathi cameo 5 or 6 scenes
Tripathi's role is just five or six scenes: he actually wanted to keep it low-key, but stepped up to promote the film when Rai asked.
"I have done this out of friendship because I like the story and I like the director," he shared.
Also, mark your calendars: his next big project, Mirzapur: The Movie, lands in theaters September 4, with its trailer dropping August 11.