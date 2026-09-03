Tripathi says 'Mirzapur the Movie' is not a repeat
Entertainment
Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta) wants fans to know Mirzapur The Movie isn't a repeat of the first season. She puts it as, "Thaali wohi hai, masale naye hain."
This prequel dives into how the Tripathi-Pandit rivalry began and hits theaters September 4, 2026.
Kumar replaces Massey as Bablu
Tripathi says she's excited for everyone's reactions, comparing release day to waiting for exam results.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, and introduces Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit (previously played by Vikrant Massey).
It'll be out in Hindi and Telugu.