Independence Day celebrations: Trisha attends CM Vijay's flag-hoisting ceremony
What's the story
Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The event was graced by actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the national flag. Many videos of her arrival have surfaced online, with one clip showing her saluting Vijay as he passed by in his jeep during his official duties. She was seated next to Vijay's parents in the front row.
Event details
Trisha's beautiful look for the occasion
Trisha was seen smiling throughout the ceremony, with one video showing her greeting Vijay's parents, who returned her gesture with a smile.
She opted for an elegant look, wearing a golden saree and minimal accessories. Her hair was adorned with a gajra.
To recall, the actor was also present at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony in May.
Twitter Post
Trisha attends the event
VIDEO | Actor Trisha joins Independence Day function in Chennai; sits with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's parents.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/vGqEMZahXU
Filmography
Trisha and Vijay have appeared in multiple films together
Vijay and Trisha are one of the most popular pairs in Tamil cinema. They have appeared together in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008).
Despite longstanding rumors about their relationship, both actors have maintained that they are friends.
After their last film together in 2008, fans speculated about their off-screen equation until they finally reunited on screen for the 2023 film Leo.
Legal update
Meanwhile, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, withdrew her divorce petition
Meanwhile, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, withdrew her high-profile divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court on August 7.
She appeared via video conference and said she no longer wished to pursue the case.
In her petition, Sangeetha had accused Vijay of mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and adultery while also alleging that he was involved in an affair with a film actor.