Big: Vijay's wife withdraws divorce plea
What's the story
Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay, has withdrawn her divorce petition. The case was closed on Friday after she withdrew her plea, per NDTV. Earlier this year in February, Sornalingam had filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu court citing irreconcilable differences and sought alimony and permission to stay at their Chennai residence. Sornalingam had accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a female actor, too.
Court delays
Divorce proceedings were adjourned several times
The divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sornalingam have been adjourned several times this year.
Last month, a judge in Tamil Nadu postponed the case as both parties were absent. The next hearing was scheduled for August 7.
During previous hearings, neither Vijay nor Sornalingam appeared in court personally; their lawyers represented them, citing difficulties in attending physically.
Hearing
Sornalingam spoke to the judge for 20 minutes: Report
As per MoneyControl, Sornalingam appeared before the court on Friday via video conferencing from London. When she was speaking to the judge, the proceedings were conducted privately. Sornalingam reportedly spoke to the judge for around 20 minutes.
It is not known why Sornalingam has withdrawn her plea; whether their marital relationship has undergone any change, or any legal consideration led her to the decision.
The duo tied the knot in August 1999 and have two children together.
History
A look at their relationship hurdles
Problems in the couple's marriage started doing the rounds in 2023 when Sornalingam was absent from many important public events involving Vijay.
Although nothing was confirmed at the time, rumors resurfaced last year when she missed out on major political events organised by the TVK.
Sornalingam and their two kids were missing from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the CM in May as well.