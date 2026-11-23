Trisha's fans launch forum, urge her to join politics
What's the story
Actor Trisha Krishnan's fans have launched a forum named Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi Trisha Peravai, expressing hope that the actor will join politics. The forum members believe she could work with former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and help in the state's development. They also compared her to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by calling her Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi, meaning "Young Revolutionary Leader."
Political aspirations
Forum members compared Krishnan to Jayalalithaa
In a press release, the forum members said, "Through our public welfare work, we are confident that Trisha will embark on a political journey with Vijay as the Chief Minister."
"When the two of them travel together in politics, the development of Tamil Nadu will be better."
They also called her "Jayalalithaa's descendant" and compared her personality to that of the late AIADMK leader.
Admiration for Jayalalithaa
They also admired Jayalalithaa's chief ministerial style
The forum admired Jayalalithaa's administrative style as Chief Minister, saying she was always well-informed about developments across Tamil Nadu.
They said, "When Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, she had all the information that could happen in Tamil Nadu at her fingertips."
"Seeing Jayalalithaa's personality, IAS and IPS officers did their duty properly. Jayalalithaa did not spare the officers who had failed in their duty."
Political expectations
They expressed support for the Vijay-led TVK government
The forum also expressed support for the Vijay-led TVK government, while hoping that Krishnan's possible entry into politics could bring back an administration similar to Jayalalithaa's.
They said, "The TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay is doing very well. However, if Trisha also travels in politics along with Vijay, we will get a government like Jayalalithaa's government."
Film involvement
Meanwhile, Krishnan's name linked to MGR's biopic
Krishnan's name has also been linked to an upcoming biopic on former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran (MGR), titled Puratchi Thalaivar MGR.
In October, actor JM Bashir, who is set to portray MGR, said discussions were underway with Krishnan for the role of Jayalalithaa.
However, her casting has not been officially confirmed yet.