'Karuppu': How much did Suriya, Trisha charge?
What's the story
The much-anticipated action fantasy drama Karuppu, starring Tamil superstar Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is set to hit theaters on May 14. As the film gears up for its release, reports have emerged regarding the cast's remuneration. Lead actor Suriya reportedly charged over ₹45cr for his role in the RJ Balaji directorial. He plays a dual role in the movie as a lawyer named Saravanan and Lord Karuppu.
Supporting roles
How much did Krishnan and Balaji charge?
Krishnan, who plays the role of lawyer Preethi in the film, reportedly earned over ₹5cr. Meanwhile, Balaji, who also plays the main antagonist Baby Kannan in Karuppu, is said to have charged over ₹2cr for his role. The film also stars actor-comedian Yogi Babu and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles.
Earnings breakdown
Other cast members' earnings
Babu reportedly earned over ₹2cr for his role in the film, while Subramaniam is said to have charged ₹1.5cr. Indrans, who plays another important character, made over ₹80L and Swasika received ₹40L, said reports. The trailer was released on Sunday, and it promises high-octane action sequences and an engaging storyline. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the cinematography is by GK Vishnu.