'Karuppu': How much did Suriya, Trisha charge?

Krishnan, who plays the role of lawyer Preethi in the film, reportedly earned over ₹5cr. Meanwhile, Balaji, who also plays the main antagonist Baby Kannan in Karuppu, is said to have charged over ₹2cr for his role. The film also stars actor-comedian Yogi Babu and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles.

Earnings breakdown

Other cast members' earnings

Babu reportedly earned over ₹2cr for his role in the film, while Subramaniam is said to have charged ₹1.5cr. Indrans, who plays another important character, made over ₹80L and Swasika received ₹40L, said reports. The trailer was released on Sunday, and it promises high-octane action sequences and an engaging storyline. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the cinematography is by GK Vishnu.