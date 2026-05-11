'Karuppu' releases on Thursday: Cast, plot, and more

The upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya , is all set for a theatrical release on May 14. Directed by RJ Balaji, the action-drama has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Ahead of its release, the makers recently dropped an exciting trailer that has increased fans' excitement. Here's everything to know about Karuppu.

Trailer highlights What does the trailer of 'Karuppu' show? The trailer opens with a group of lawyers protesting for justice. Krishnan's character tries to convince Balaji's Baby Kannan (the antagonist) to back off. The rest of the trailer features high-octane action sequences involving Suriya as Lord Karuppu. The teaser had earlier introduced Suriya in dual roles, one as a lawyer named Saravanan and the other as a more violent and fearless character in black attire carrying an aruval (machete).

Star-studded lineup 'Karuppu' features a star-studded cast Krishnan and Suriya lead the star-studded cast of Karuppu. Krishnan plays a lawyer named Preethi, while Suriya essays dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy. The supporting cast includes Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, and Natty Subramaniam, among others. George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Aadukalam Naren are also part of the cast.

Advertisement