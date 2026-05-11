'Karuppu' releases on Thursday: Cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, is all set for a theatrical release on May 14. Directed by RJ Balaji, the action-drama has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Ahead of its release, the makers recently dropped an exciting trailer that has increased fans' excitement. Here's everything to know about Karuppu.
Trailer highlights
What does the trailer of 'Karuppu' show?
The trailer opens with a group of lawyers protesting for justice. Krishnan's character tries to convince Balaji's Baby Kannan (the antagonist) to back off. The rest of the trailer features high-octane action sequences involving Suriya as Lord Karuppu. The teaser had earlier introduced Suriya in dual roles, one as a lawyer named Saravanan and the other as a more violent and fearless character in black attire carrying an aruval (machete).
Star-studded lineup
'Karuppu' features a star-studded cast
Krishnan and Suriya lead the star-studded cast of Karuppu. Krishnan plays a lawyer named Preethi, while Suriya essays dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy. The supporting cast includes Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, and Natty Subramaniam, among others. George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Aadukalam Naren are also part of the cast.
Story details
Know the plot and runtime
The IMDb synopsis of Karuppu reveals that the film revolves around a lawyer who gets possessed by a deity. The film has been certified U/A 13+ by the Central Board of Film Certification and reportedly has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while the cinematography is by G. K. Vishnu.