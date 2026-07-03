No TRP ratings: How this will change Indian TV 

Definition

What is a TRP and what was being planned?

TRP is a metric that helps both producers of TV shows and broadcasters gauge how well a show is doing, both in terms of popularity and viewership. Serial makers used to cut short the run of shows if they performed poorly in the weekly TRP charts. Reportedly, with the rise of OTT viewership, talks about a new system were on where ratings would be formed based on TV viewership and streaming numbers. It was to be effective from September.