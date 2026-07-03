No TRP ratings: How this will change Indian TV
What's the story
In a shocking move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to suspend the publication of television ratings. The decision comes as BARC prepares to renew its license under the new TV Ratings Policy, 2026. This sudden development has caught many TV producers off guard, with some expecting it only after August 2026.
Industry impact
'Independent networks will feel it more'
The suspension of TRP (television rating point) ratings will have a significant impact on both the economic and creative aspects of television shows. Mahendra Soni, Co-founder and Director of Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF), which produces Bengali and Hindi TV shows for major broadcasters, told Variety India, "TRPs going away affects everyone, but not equally." "Large broadcasters will manage their relationships with advertisers and sponsors; their relationships go beyond numbers. Independent networks will feel it more."
Definition
What is a TRP and what was being planned?
TRP is a metric that helps both producers of TV shows and broadcasters gauge how well a show is doing, both in terms of popularity and viewership. Serial makers used to cut short the run of shows if they performed poorly in the weekly TRP charts. Reportedly, with the rise of OTT viewership, talks about a new system were on where ratings would be formed based on TV viewership and streaming numbers. It was to be effective from September.
Writer's perspective
'This took the entire fraternity by surprise'
TV writer Gajra Kottary, known for shows like Balika Vadhu, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Molkki, echoed Soni's sentiments. She said, "This development took the entire fraternity by surprise. It might seem like a relief of sorts as TV writers are always under immense pressure but it means a lot of guesswork." "I do not feel this matter will be stretched for long as such stand-offs have happened before. Everyone is hopeful that things will sort out soon."
Producer's view
Producers need to wait and watch
Producer Rahul Tewary, known for Udne Ki Aasha, Ram Bhavan, and Jagadhatri, said the sudden suspension of TRP ratings has come as a shock. "This has come as an absolute surprise. We had no inkling of this development. Everyone knew that a digital and TV numbers amalgamation would take place later in 2026." "Producers need to wait and watch what happens over the next few days or weeks."
Industry overhaul
Ratings system needed an overhaul: Other side
Abhimanyu Singh, founder of Contiloe Entertainment, said the ratings system needed an overhaul. He said, "Many TV shows are watched on streaming platforms because of the convenience they offer. In the US, the Total Audience Measurement (TAM) system has been used since 2011." "I feel the industry needs to take a step in the right direction to count the numbers," he added.