True-story Indian film based on Saiyub and Kumar reaches Oscars Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

A true-story Indian film just went all the way to the Oscars. It's based on Mohammad Saiyub, a Muslim man, who stood by his sick friend Amrit Kumar, a Dalit Hindu, during the tough early days of COVID-19.

Their story had already gone viral during the pandemic before a New York Times essay later told the backstory and inspired the movie.