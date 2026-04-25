True-story Indian film based on Saiyub and Kumar reaches Oscars
Entertainment
A true-story Indian film just went all the way to the Oscars. It's based on Mohammad Saiyub, a Muslim man, who stood by his sick friend Amrit Kumar, a Dalit Hindu, during the tough early days of COVID-19.
Their story had already gone viral during the pandemic before a New York Times essay later told the backstory and inspired the movie.
Film follows Saiyub and Kumar home
The movie follows Saiyub and Kumar's nearly 1,000-mile truck ride home; when Kumar falls ill and is told to leave, Saiyub refuses to abandon him.
Instead of the usual Bollywood tales focused on conflict or nationalism, this film highlights real friendship across religious and social lines, showing how empathy can shine through even in hard times.