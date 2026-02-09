Trump calls Bad Bunny's SuperBowl show 'absolutely terrible,' 'nothing aspirational'  

US President Donald Trump has slammed Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show , calling it "absolutely terrible." The criticism came through a post on his social media platform Truth Social. He described the performance as a "slap in the face to our country," claiming there was "nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show."

Cultural clash Trump's detailed critique of the show In his post, Trump said the show "makes no sense," is an "affront to the Greatness of America," and doesn't represent American "standards of success, creativity, or excellence." He implied criticism of Bad Bunny's use of Spanish by stating, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying... especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

Performance backlash Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance and Kid Rock's show Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance was a celebration of his Puerto Rican culture, where he performed some of his biggest hits in Spanish. This was met with criticism from conservatives in American politics, including Trump. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that he would prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny's. Notably, Kid Rock performed at an alternate show held by Turning Point USA.

