Trump campaign and White House pulled Swift music from posts
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's music just got pulled from social media posts by Donald Trump's campaign and the White House.
Trump's campaign had used tracks like "Red" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" in TikToks with nods to her lyrics, plus a video set to her Toy Story 5 song "I Knew It, I Knew You" alongside clips of Trump appearing at a rally.
Trump used Swift songs, artists object
Trump's team has used Swift's songs before, like in an Artemis II crew video with "High Infidelity," and a TikTok last year featuring his mugshot set to "The Fate of Ophelia."
Moves like these haven't gone unnoticed: artists including Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter have called out the administration for using their music in political posts.