Sonakshi-Zaheer's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' gets greenlight, producers clarify
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, will hit theaters on Friday, October 23, as scheduled. This comes amid reports of a dispute between the film's producers. Producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel have confirmed that the reported issues have been resolved internally, and preparations for the release are underway.
Producer statement
'Everything is now sorted'
Bollywood Hungama quoted Rana as saying, "There were certain matters that needed to be addressed, and I am glad that we have been able to resolve them internally."
"Everything is now sorted, and we are moving ahead with the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran as planned on 23rd October."
"Our focus has always been on bringing the film to audiences, and we look forward to its theatrical release tomorrow."
Producer confirmation
Goel confirms film's release date
Goel also addressed the reports, confirming the matter was resolved and the film would keep its announced release date.
He said, "There have been reports surrounding the film, but I would like to clarify that the matter has been resolved internally."
"We are moving forward as planned, and Tu Hai Meri Kiran will release in cinemas on 23rd October."
Film details
More about the film
Directed and written by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller that delves into complicated relationships, one-sided love, and obsession.
The film also stars Sherlin Seth, Ankit Gupta, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya.
It is presented by Echelon Productions and AND Productions, with Rana, Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak, and Nrupal Patel as producers.