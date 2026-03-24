'Tu Hi Disda': Arijit Singh sings romantic track for Akshay-Wamiqa

A new song from the upcoming Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla, titled Tu Hi Disda, has been released. The romantic track features Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in a dreamy setting. Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The film is set to release on April 10.

Actor's appreciation Kumar thanked Singh for his contribution Kumar took to social media to express his gratitude toward Singh for lending his voice to the song. He wrote, "It's always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you @arijitsingh for adding your magical voice to #TuHiDisda." The film's teaser was released recently and has generated a lot of excitement among fans who are looking forward to its release.

Song details Song features Kumar, Gabbi across mountains, streams The song features Kumar and Gabbi dancing against a stunning waterfall backdrop. The visuals are captivating and give a sneak peek into director Priyadarshan's storytelling style. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this song's release, especially since it comes months after Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. However, he clarified that several unreleased and incomplete tracks are still in the pipeline.

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