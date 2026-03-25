'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah preparing for grueling 200-day shoot

The set is being constructed on seven to eight acres and will resemble a "full-scale city," reported Hindustan Times. The film's plot details are still under wraps, but Shah will reprise his role from the first part. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast as the antagonist. Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Bharve and starring Shah, was released in 2018 and developed a cult following over the years despite initial box-office struggles.

Actor's statement

Siddiqui's thoughts on joining 'Tumbbad 2'

Siddiqui, in a statement shared with his casting announcement earlier this month, said, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling." He added, "When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey." "Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers."