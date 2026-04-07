Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad 2' starts filming

The much-anticipated sequel to the cult classic Tumbbad, titled Tumbbad 2 , has officially begun production. The film's makers shared images from the muhurat shot on social media, marking a significant milestone in the project. The ceremony was attended by producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada and his son Dhaval Gada, along with industry veterans Boney Kapoor and Tutu Sharma.

Cast reunion Everything to know about 'Tumbbad 2' Sohum Shah returns to reprise his role in Tumbbad 2. He will also be co-producing the sequel under his banner Sohum Shah Films. The film has also added Nawazuddin Siddiqui to its cast in a pivotal role. Director Adesh Prasad is at the helm of this project, which is being produced by Pen Studios (headed by Dr. Gada) and distributed by Pen Marudhar.

Actor's statement Siddiqui is excited for 'Tumbbad 2' Siddiqui recently spoke about his role in Tumbbad 2, saying in a statement, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling." "When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey." "Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting."

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Production scale Massive set built for 'Tumbbad 2' shoot The sequel will see a massive production scale, with reports suggesting that a city-like set has been built in Mumbai for the film's shoot. This is expected to add to the immersive experience of Tumbbad 2. The original Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, was known for its unique narrative and atmospheric storytelling. It followed a man's quest for hidden treasure protected by a cursed entity while exploring themes of greed.

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