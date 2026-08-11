Revisit Tupac Shakur's murder case as trial begins

Knight, currently imprisoned for manslaughter in an unrelated hit-and-run case, recently told ABC News he wouldn't cooperate with authorities.

He said, "This trial has nothing to do with me, and if somebody brings me there, it's gonna hurt whoever brings me there."

Meanwhile, Davis has been implicated in Shakur's murder for a long time.

He had also spoken about his involvement in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, where he claimed to have provided the gun used in the shooting.