TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after a seizure

Sonar wrote, "We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."

"Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace."

The casting director also revealed that he last met Thakur just 10 days ago when the actor was excited about making a comeback in the industry.