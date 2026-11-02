TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after a seizure
What's the story
Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his roles in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, passed away on October 27. He was 33. Thakur suffered a seizure in his sleep and died due to the episode. His friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news on Instagram. "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us," wrote Sonar in his post. "You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me."
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Sonar shared his last meeting with Thakur
Sonar wrote, "We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."
"Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace."
The casting director also revealed that he last met Thakur just 10 days ago when the actor was excited about making a comeback in the industry.
Industry reaction
Other celebrities react to Thakur's demise
The news of Thakur's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the television industry.
Actor Vaqaur Shaikh expressed his disbelief on Sonar's post, writing, "Ohhh my God... that's unbelievably... Very sad to hear this."
Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra also reacted, saying, "What are you saying? How's that possible? He was a happy boy."
Cause of death
'He had gone to sleep and never woke up'
Sonar told Times of India that Thakur suffered a seizure and passed away in his sleep.
"I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up."
"Anuj was an early riser. He woke up at 4.30am every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up."
"His alarm went off...and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he'd died."
Fond memories
Sonar on his bond with the late actor
Sonar also shared that he learned about Thakur's demise on October 30 through a common friend. He met the actor's family, including his mother and brother, the day after.
"I have known Anuj since 2008; we worked together on our first show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka."
"He was generous, cheerful, and helpful. He was a wonderful person and like a younger brother to me."