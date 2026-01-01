Next Article
TV actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law passes away after sudden brain stroke
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha had to rush home from their New Year trip in Dubai after Neha's father, Rakesh Chandra Swami, suffered a brain stroke on Monday evening.
Swami suffered a stroke while getting ready for dinner and was quickly hospitalized in Mumbai, where he was put on a ventilator.
He passed away Thursday morning at 73.
More than just family
For Arjun, Swami wasn't only a father-in-law—he was like a second dad, especially since Arjun lost his own father young.
Neha once shared how much she admired her dad's strength and love: "A father's love is the foundation of a family."
The family is now mourning the loss of someone who truly held them together.