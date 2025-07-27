TV actors Gaurav, Nirbhay Wadhwa lose father: 'Heartbroken...miss you, papa'
TV brothers Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa are going through a tough time after losing their father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa.
Gaurav shared the news on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa. His memories will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for your prayers."
Nirbhay also remembered him in his own way.
Gaurav and Nirbhay are well-known faces of Indian television
Both from Jaipur, Gaurav and Nirbhay have made a name for themselves in Indian TV.
Gaurav is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Thapaki Pyar Ki, while Nirbhay started with Mahabharat (as Dusshasana) and is especially loved for playing Hanuman in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.
The TV industry has shown them lots of support during this difficult time.