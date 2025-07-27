TV actors Gaurav, Nirbhay Wadhwa lose father: 'Heartbroken...miss you, papa' Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

TV brothers Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa are going through a tough time after losing their father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa.

Gaurav shared the news on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa. His memories will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for your prayers."

Nirbhay also remembered him in his own way.