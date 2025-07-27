'Raanjhanaa' re-release with AI-altered ending sparks debate on creative control
Eros International is bringing back the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, but this time with an AI-changed ending.
The move has stirred up a debate about who really gets the final say in movies— director Aanand L. Rai says he wasn't asked about the changes, while the studio believes it's within its rights to update the film.
It's a fresh example of how creative control and producer power are clashing in today's tech-driven film world.
Need for clearer rules on copyright act
This re-release puts a spotlight on India's Copyright Act, which gives directors some moral rights—but many old contracts don't mention AI tweaks at all.
With technology moving so fast, there's growing pressure for clearer rules on who can change what in movies.
The Raanjhanaa situation is a reminder that as AI keeps evolving, filmmakers and studios need better agreements to protect both creativity and innovation.