'Raanjhanaa' re-release with AI-altered ending sparks debate on creative control Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Eros International is bringing back the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, but this time with an AI-changed ending.

The move has stirred up a debate about who really gets the final say in movies— director Aanand L. Rai says he wasn't asked about the changes, while the studio believes it's within its rights to update the film.

It's a fresh example of how creative control and producer power are clashing in today's tech-driven film world.