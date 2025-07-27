Yash's 'Ramayana' to release on Diwali 2026, sequel announced Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Big news for movie fans: Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is hitting theaters on Diwali 2026, with a sequel planned for the following year.

The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

Yash will have over an hour of screen time in Part 1 alone.