Yash's 'Ramayana' to release on Diwali 2026, sequel announced
Big news for movie fans: Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is hitting theaters on Diwali 2026, with a sequel planned for the following year.
The film features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, along with Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.
Yash will have over an hour of screen time in Part 1 alone.
'Ramayana' to be dubbed in multiple languages
"Ramayana" is coming to theaters first.
To reach more viewers worldwide, it'll be dubbed in English, Japanese, Mandarin, and more—though all shlokas and bhajans will stay in Indian languages to keep things authentic.
India's most expensive film ever!
With a massive ₹4,000 crore budget (about $500 million), "Ramayana" is set to be India's most expensive film ever.
Producer Namit Malhotra—who's worked on Hollywood hits like "Dune"—wants the movie to match global standards in visual effects and storytelling.