Odia films could be next pan-Indian phenomenon: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj 's prediction comes after he distributed Kantara—a low-budget Kannada film—in Kerala, where it unexpectedly took off and got a quick Malayalam release. Kantara's success showed that smaller regional movies can shake up India's film scene, which is usually dominated by Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries.

Bhojpuri films also in the race

He also mentioned Bhojpuri films as another contender for national attention.

The rise of directors like Rishab Shetty—who went from regional fame to national recognition with Kantara—shows how quickly things can change.

With Kantara: Chapter 1 dropping in October 2025, all eyes are on what regional cinema does next.