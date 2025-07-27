Next Article
Ram Charan's 'Peddi' song to release on Vinayaka Chaturthi
Ram Charan fans, mark your calendars! The first song from his big new film, Peddi, is set to release on August 25, right on Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring music by AR Rahman (yep, he's back with a full Telugu album), this song launch is already creating a buzz.
'Peddi' is Charan's most expensive movie yet
Peddi is Charan's most expensive movie yet, with a massive ₹300cr budget.
Janhvi Kapoor joins as the leading lady, and Divyendu Sharma makes his Telugu debut as the main villain.
After the global success of RRR, fans are excited to see Charan in this unique new story from Sana.