Lodha Developers to launch projects worth ₹17,000cr by March 2026

Leading real estate firm Lodha Developers has announced plans to launch residential projects worth ₹17,000 crore by March 2026. The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for housing in India. The company's Executive Director (Finance), Sushil Kumar Modi, expressed confidence in the market's potential and said they are on track to achieve their sales target of ₹21,000 crore this fiscal year.

Market confidence Post-COVID demand for housing expected to keep growing: Modi Modi said the post-COVID-19 demand for residential properties is expected to continue growing. He attributed this trend to India's economic growth, income tax reliefs in the Budget, and lower interest rates on home loans. "We remain on track and are thereby confident of achieving ₹21,000 crore of pre-sales guidance for the current fiscal year," Modi said in an interview with PTI.

Expansion plans Robust launch pipeline to meet sales target Modi revealed that the company has a robust launch pipeline to meet its sales target. "At the beginning of this fiscal, we had estimated a launch of ₹18,000 crore worth projects but with an acquisition of five land parcels in June quarter, we now have clear visibility of launches at about ₹25,000 crore for the entire 2025-26," he said. The company has already launched housing projects worth ₹8,000 crore in Q1 and plans to offer homes worth another ₹17,000 crore.