TVF announces 'Family Kirana Store' Season 2
What's the story
The Viral Fever (TVF) has announced the second season of its popular YouTube series, Family Kirana Store. The announcement comes after the first season received a positive response from viewers. Production for the new season will reportedly begin next week, with Shrikant Verma leading the cast as Gajanand. Garima Vikrant Singh and Hemant Mishra also play pivotal roles in this comedy-drama series about a middle-class family running a neighborhood grocery store.
Plot continuation
What to expect from Season 2?
The second season of Family Kirana Store will continue to explore the lives of Gajanand and his family as they navigate the challenges of running their kirana store.
The show is known for its relatable storytelling and humor, appealing to viewers who enjoy down-to-earth family entertainment.
The makers have promised that the upcoming season will retain the warmth and everyday moments that defined its predecessor.
Production house expansion
TVF's growing content portfolio
The announcement of Family Kirana Store Season 2 comes as TVF expands its content portfolio across streaming platforms and digital media.
Over the years, many of the production house's hit shows such as Aspirants, Kota Factory, and Sapne Vs Everyone have first found an audience on YouTube before becoming popular franchises.
TVF recently announced several upcoming projects during Prime Video Presents, including films like Vvaan and College Fest, along with new series Pyramid and Vansh.
Streaming details
'Family Kirana Store' is on IMDb's Top 250 list
For those who haven't caught up with the first season of Family Kirana Store, it's currently available for streaming on YouTube.
The show has been a part of IMDb's Top 250 TV Shows list, alongside other TVF titles like Pitchers, Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, Aspirants, Yeh Meri Family, and Sapne Vs Everyone. This reflects the enduring popularity of TVF's storytelling among audiences.