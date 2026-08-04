TVF's 'Gullak' Mishra family promotes rooftop solar with CEEW campaign
The beloved Mishra family from TVF's Gullak is now championing rooftop solar power, thanks to a new campaign launched with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).
By weaving solar energy into their everyday life, the show hopes to bust myths and show Indian households that going solar is both practical and smart for middle-class families.
Reethira Kumar, Senior Programme Communications Specialist at CEEW, shared that using Gullak's relatable storytelling brings climate action right into mainstream conversations.
TVF's Koshy: 'Gullak' makes sustainability approachable
TVF President Vijay Koshy pointed out that the Mishra family's long-standing connection with audiences is perfect for making sustainability feel approachable.
As he put it, this campaign demonstrates how popular entertainment can be used to communicate important public-interest issues and Gullak was an effective platform to introduce conversations around rooftop solar in a way that is relatable and accessible.