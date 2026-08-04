TVF's 'Gullak' Mishra family promotes rooftop solar with CEEW campaign

The beloved Mishra family from TVF's Gullak is now championing rooftop solar power, thanks to a new campaign launched with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

By weaving solar energy into their everyday life, the show hopes to bust myths and show Indian households that going solar is both practical and smart for middle-class families.

Reethira Kumar, Senior Programme Communications Specialist at CEEW, shared that using Gullak's relatable storytelling brings climate action right into mainstream conversations.