CBFC yet to certify Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'; TVK threatens action 

The Tamil Nadu political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of deliberately delaying the certification for its leader/actor Vijay 's upcoming film Jana Nayagan. TVK Deputy General Secretary CT Nirmal Kumar warned that if the board doesn't clear the certification in a few hours, they will take their next step. The delay has reportedly affected advance ticket sales for both Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan 's Parasakthi which is also yet to receive certification.

Statement 'CBFC has been sitting on the movie certificate' Speaking to India Today, Kumar said, "The deadline for CBFC certification is in the next few hours, or we will take our next step. We will discuss with Vijay and decide the course of action." "Members of the CBFC have been sitting on the movie certificate since mid-December." Jana Nayagan is set for Friday release, with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi coming a day later.

Industry impact Theater owners are reluctant to risk last-minute changes Theater owners in Tamil Nadu have reportedly held back bookings for both films due to the absence of censor clearance. Single-screen theater owners are especially wary of risking last-minute changes if further edits are mandated by the CBFC. Despite this delay, bookings for Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi have opened in overseas markets as well as Karnataka and Kerala, with early indicators showing strong initial responses.

Political statement 'DMK's Pongal gifts and pension promises are rhetoric' Further, Kumar slammed the ruling DMK party, saying, "Anyone who wants progress for Tamil Nadu will not be with the DMK." He added that TVK had already begun booth-level outreach and welcomed comments from a few Congress leaders on a possible TVK alliance. Dismissing the ruling party's welfare outreach, he said, "DMK's Pongal gifts and pension promises are rhetoric. What did they do for the last four Pongals?"