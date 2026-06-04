Twain is producing 'Shania' biopic on early rise to fame
Entertainment
Big news for Shania Twain fans! A biopic called Shania is in the works, with director Leah McKendrick at the helm.
Shania herself is producing, so you know it's going to be authentic. The film will be based on her life and early rise to fame.
'Little Miss Twain' July 24 release
Expect the movie to feature classics like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."
Plus, Shania's seventh album, "Little Miss Twain," drops July 24. She says it reflects her childhood and the environment she grew up in, continuing her story of resilience and personal growth.