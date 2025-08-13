Next Article
Twinkle Khanna's dance moves 'more Sanjay Dutt' than Madhuri Dixit
Twinkle Khanna just dropped a hilarious Instagram Reel where she tries to nail one of Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance numbers—but jokes that her moves look more like Sanjay Dutt's.
Rocking a black top and baggy jeans, Twinkle, now 51, brings her signature humor and confidence, earning lots of love from fans.
'Wife - priceless,' says Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar couldn't resist teasing her in the comments: "Talent - questionable. Confidence - unshakable. Wife - priceless."
Fans and celebs chimed in too, with Deepshikha Deshmukh cheering on her "happy feet" and Tahira Kashyap joking she "killed it quite literally."
The post sparked a wave of followers sharing their own dance fails, making Twinkle even more relatable online.