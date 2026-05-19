Twisha was 'full of life...': Telugu film co-star expresses shock 

The entire nation is mourning the death of 33-year-old Noida woman, Twisha Sharma . She was found dead at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12. Former Miss Pune, she had also appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu (2021) and the Hindi film Zara Sambhal Kay (2018). Her co-star Dheekshithh Shetty recently spoke about her untimely demise. "She was so full of life...," Shetty remembered.

Co-star's statement Shetty on Sharma's plans after 'Mugguru Monagallu' Shetty, who starred alongside Sharma in Mugguru Monagallu, told Hindustan Times, "I didn't even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place." "She told me that she wanted to do her master's degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be."

Director's reaction Director Reddy recalls meeting her parents Abhilash Reddy, director of Mugguru Monagallu, also expressed shock over Sharma's sudden demise. He remembered meeting her parents on the day of the film's screening and described them as lovely people. "It's such sad and shocking news of her passing," he told Hindustan Times.

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Legal proceedings Husband, mother-in-law accused of dowry harassment Sharma's lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh (a former judge) have been accused of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. They claimed that Sharma was a drug addict undergoing treatment. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate these allegations. The SIT is currently trying to locate Singh, who has been absconding since May 12.

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