Two Hindi films debut October 9: 'Bokshi' and 'Reporting Live'
Entertainment
Looking for something new to watch? Two fresh Hindi films drop on October 9, 2026.
Bokshi is a folk horror thriller hitting theaters, where a teenage girl uncovers ancient witchcraft in Sikkim's forests.
If you're more into streaming, Reporting Live lands on Netflix and follows Parineeti Chopra as an ambitious professional woman who risks it all to expose a bad sand-mining empire.
'Bokshi' scares and 'Reporting Live' probes
Bokshi, directed by Bhargav Saikia and starring Prasanna Bisht and Mansi Multani, offers some spooky thrills for horror fans.
Meanwhile, Reporting Live, directed by Dhruv Tripathi with Deven Bhojani joining Chopra, dives into investigative drama, perfect if you like stories about standing up to corruption from the comfort of your couch.