Tyler Perry faces new $77M sexual assault lawsuit by actor

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry (56) is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit from an aspiring actor, Mario Rodriguez. The plaintiff claims that Perry made unwanted sexual advances while promising him roles in his films. Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages for the alleged incidents, which he says occurred between 2015 and 2019. This lawsuit comes after another similar case was filed by actor Derek Dixon against Perry earlier this year.

Details Rodriguez's allegations against Perry Rodriguez, who appeared in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween as "Frat Guy #10," alleges that Perry invited him to his home under the pretense of discussing work, but instead made sexual advances. The lawsuit claims that in November 2018, Perry allegedly "grabbed [Rodriguez's] penis" and he had to "physically struggle to get away." Despite these incidents, Rodriguez says Perry continued to contact him through 2024. Rodriguez has also sued Lionsgate, which distributed Boo!, for allegedly ignoring Perry's behavior.

Allegations Perry accused of trying to silence Rodriguez through money According to People, Rodriguez's lawsuit claims that after two incidents, Perry apologized, gave the actor $5,000, and "sent him away." "When Perry became aware that Rodriguez was going to file this action, Perry once again reached out to Rodriguez by text," telling him he "did so much to help Rodriguez" and he was "feeling betrayed."

Defense Perry's lawyer dismisses allegations as 'failed money grab' Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, has dismissed the allegations as a "failed money grab." In a statement on December 26, he said, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab." However, Rodriguez's attorney, Jonathan J. Delshad, countered that Dixon's claims are still valid and have simply been moved to a different court.