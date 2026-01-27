Tyra Banks leads 'America's Next Top Model' docuseries; trailer out

Tyra Banks is revisiting her time as the host of America's Next Top Model (ANTM) in a new Netflix docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model. The three-part series, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, promises an inside look at the reality show that ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018. In a recent trailer for the upcoming documentary, Banks acknowledged some of the show's most controversial moments.

Controversial moments Banks admits to pushing boundaries on 'ANTM' The trailer features flashes of some of the series' most controversial moments, including a photoshoot where models had to embody different races and ethnicities. In one clip, Banks says, "I knew I went too far." She further adds, "It was very, very intense. But you guys were demanding it and so we kept pushing...more and more and more." The docuseries will delve into the chaos both in front of and behind the camera.

Show's legacy 'ANTM' faced backlash for controversial decisions The show has faced criticism in recent years for its controversial decisions, including comments on contestants' bodies, promoting unhealthy lifestyle choices, and using blackface in a challenge where contestants were asked to embody races and ethnicities outside their own. The documentary will feature interviews with former contestants Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006), and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003).

Legacy defense Banks defended 'ANTM's diversity and inclusion efforts Earlier this year, while accepting the Luminary Spotlight honor at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Banks defended ANTM's legacy. She said, "Over 20 years ago I created a show called America's Next Top Model. And you guys have no idea how hard we fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn't exist." "Did we get it right? Hell no. I said some dumb s--t," she admitted.

