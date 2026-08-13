'Welcome' duo Anil-Nana to reunite in Tiger Shroff's zombie comedy?
What's the story
The beloved characters Uday and Majnu from the Welcome franchise are reportedly reuniting for a unique kids-friendly zombie comedy. Firoz Nadiadwala is said to be in talks with actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar for this project, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will star Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
Role details
'The film is presently in the writing stage'
The source told the portal, "It's a character of two together, which has the potential to become the new-age Uday and Majnu."
"Both Anil and Nana are excited to embark on this journey with Firoz Nadiadwala."
"The film is presently in the writing stage. Firoz has locked Tiger Shroff to play the leading man in this zombie comedy, and is now packaging it with a solid ensemble."
Film details
'The approach is to make a kids-friendly...'
The film will reportedly be a part of Nadiadwala's comedy universe.
The source added, "This one too will be a part of Firoz Nadiadwala's family comedy universe, as the approach is to make a kids-friendly zombie comedy."
The movie is expected to start production by early 2027 with a start-to-finish schedule.