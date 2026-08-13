'Welcome' duo Anil-Nana to reunite in Tiger Shroff's zombie comedy?

The source told the portal, "It's a character of two together, which has the potential to become the new-age Uday and Majnu."

"Both Anil and Nana are excited to embark on this journey with Firoz Nadiadwala."

"The film is presently in the writing stage. Firoz has locked Tiger Shroff to play the leading man in this zombie comedy, and is now packaging it with a solid ensemble."