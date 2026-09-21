Udayachandrika accuses Ambika and Mallikarjuna of nearly ₹50cr fraud

Radha says there's no legitimate financial link with Ambika and believes the checks were forged by Mallikarjuna, who's involved in various financial crimes under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and is currently under pressure to pay a massive penalty ordered by the Madras High Court in a 2025 FEMA case.

She also mentioned that her valuables and documents were kept in the same room as the checks, and claims her siblings have blocked her from checking on them.

Police action has been requested under new criminal laws.