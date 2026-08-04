Udhayanidhi Stalin draws backlash over Trisha remark at Thanjavur protest
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing backlash after making an offhand remark about actor Trisha during a Cauvery water protest in Thanjavur.
As the crowd chanted her name, Stalin's response was seen as offensive by many, quickly sparking criticism from both public figures and political groups.
Chinmayi Sripada, Khushboo Sundar condemn remark
singer Chinmayi Sripada called out Stalin on social media, saying, "Women are not outraged enough. In rage. And in solidarity."
BJP leader Khushboo Sundar described the remark as "crass" and demanded a public apology.
political group TVK wrote to the National Commission for Women and is also planning statewide protests.
Stalin, who was arrested over the controversy, dismissed it as "a joke" but said he'd handle things legally.