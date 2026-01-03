'Udne Ki Aasha's Krrip Kapur Suri confirms separation from wife
What's the story
TV actor Krrip Kapur Suri, best known for his role in Udne Ki Aasha, has confirmed his separation from wife Simran Kaur Suri after nearly 11 years of marriage. The news comes after a post by Kaur Suri on Instagram, which fueled speculation about their relationship status. The couple shares a daughter, Ray Kapur Suri, and had previously dismissed divorce rumors in 2024.
Official confirmation
Kapur Suri's 1-line confirmation put an end to speculation
To clarify the situation, Telly Talk India/Times Now contacted Kapur Suri directly. In a brief but clear response, the actor confirmed the development by saying, "Yes v r separated." His one-line reply has officially put an end to speculation. Their relationship spans more than a decade. The couple reportedly first tied the knot in a simple ceremony in December 2014, later formalizing their marriage on August 5, 2015.
Social media buzz
Kaur Suri's Instagram post sparked separation speculation
Kaur Suri had posted on social media, "Walking away from you (EX HUSBAND) @iamkrripkapursuri was not my weakness." "Staying true to myself was my bravery. I am allowed to start again." "Holding my Ray close. Holding myself closer. This 'love marriage' chapter ends with dignity." However, shortly after the post gained traction, Simran's account reportedly became inaccessible, fueling further uncertainty. The account is back up again, without any trace of the breakup post.