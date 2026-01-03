'Udne Ki Aasha's Krrip Kapur Suri confirms separation from wife

To clarify the situation, Telly Talk India/Times Now contacted Kapur Suri directly. In a brief but clear response, the actor confirmed the development by saying, "Yes v r separated." His one-line reply has officially put an end to speculation. Their relationship spans more than a decade. The couple reportedly first tied the knot in a simple ceremony in December 2014, later formalizing their marriage on August 5, 2015.

Social media buzz

Kaur Suri's Instagram post sparked separation speculation

Kaur Suri had posted on social media, "Walking away from you (EX HUSBAND) @iamkrripkapursuri was not my weakness." "Staying true to myself was my bravery. I am allowed to start again." "Holding my Ray close. Holding myself closer. This 'love marriage' chapter ends with dignity." However, shortly after the post gained traction, Simran's account reportedly became inaccessible, fueling further uncertainty. The account is back up again, without any trace of the breakup post.