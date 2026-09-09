'Udta Teer' announced: Ayushmann promises chaos, confusion, and fun
What's the story
The first look of Udta Teer, a family entertainer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been unveiled. The film is directed by Akash A Kaushik and will hit theaters on October 9. The poster features Khurrana chilling on a hammock hanging between two mileposts, one of which is in India and the other is in Pakistan. Its tagline reads "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par Desh nahi!"
Film details
First collaboration between Ayushmann and Sara
Udta Teer is a unique comedy film produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.
While not much is known about the plot, this project marks the second collaboration between Khurrana and Khan, following another comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
The upcoming film appears to be driven by a fresh concept, humor, and an ensemble of surprises.
Promotional campaign
What to expect next?
With a month left for its release, Udta Teer is now gearing up for the last leg of its promotional campaign.
The film promises to be a fresh family entertainer, perfect for the upcoming festive season.
The next drop has to be Khan's look from the movie.
The first look has certainly piqued interest, and it remains to be seen how the film capitalizes on this unique premise when its trailer drops.