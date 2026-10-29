Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' remains stable; nears ₹50cr worldwide
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Udta Teer, has reportedly seen a weekday drop in its earnings as it approaches the ₹50cr mark. The film raked in a domestic net collection of ₹2.65cr on Wednesday (October 28), taking its global gross collections to an estimated ₹42.68cr after six days of release, per Sacnilk. The film's India net collection stands at ₹28.65cr while the domestic gross has climbed to ₹34.18cr.
Box office trend
'Udta Teer': Decoding daily collection and occupancy rates
The spy comedy saw a steady rise in collections from Friday to Sunday, peaking on October 25. However, Monday witnessed a drastic drop followed by a slight recovery on Tuesday.
The film's occupancy rates mirrored this shift in audience interest, with Sunday recording the highest overall occupancy in its first six days.
On Wednesday, it played across 5,781 shows nationwide and sold 1,52,148 tickets.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy for Hindi version on Wednesday
The Hindi 2D version of Udta Teer recorded an overall occupancy of 10.74% on Wednesday.
Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 5.69%, which increased to 10.62% for afternoon screenings and peaked at 13.85% for evening shows.
This trend indicates that attendance improved later in the day, although overall occupancy remained modest due to the film's weekday slowdown.
Career performance
'Udta Teer': How it fared against Khurrana's previous films
Udta Teer had a decent start at the box office, earning ₹4.1cr in India net collections on its opening day (October 23).
This made it Khurrana's eighth biggest opener, though it didn't make it to his top five openings.
His 2025 release Thamma still holds the record with a net collection of ₹24cr in India on its first day.
Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Khurrana as Vikrant/Bilal Ahmed and Sara Ali Khan as Yamini.