Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' starts slow; earns ₹4.1cr on Day 1

Earlier this year, Khurrana and Ali Khan were seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also had an average performance.

The film had opened with ₹4 crore.

Udta Teer has surpassed this figure, but only by a small margin.

The makers have not officially announced the budget of Udta Teer, but reports suggest it was made on a budget of ₹65 crore.