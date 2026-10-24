Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' starts slow; earns ₹4.1cr on Day 1
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, opened to an average response at the box office. The movie earned ₹4.1 crore net in India on its first day, with a gross collection of ₹4.83 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite decent pre-release buzz and mixed reviews, the film's advance booking figures were modest, leading to an average opening.
Box office comparison
'Udta Teer' surpasses 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's opening
Earlier this year, Khurrana and Ali Khan were seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also had an average performance.
The film had opened with ₹4 crore.
Udta Teer has surpassed this figure, but only by a small margin.
The makers have not officially announced the budget of Udta Teer, but reports suggest it was made on a budget of ₹65 crore.
Film challenges
Competing with several new releases
Udta Teer is up against tough competition from several new releases, including Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran, and Isha Malviya-Gurmeet Chaudhary's Tum Mere Ho.
It is also competing with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 at the Hindi box office.
However, it may benefit from a lack of major releases next week until Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash's Ramayana arrives on November 5.
Film premise
Here's everything to know about 'Udta Teer'
Udta Teer offers a unique twist to the spy genre by placing its lead character in a situation where he forgets his own identity.
Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who, after losing his memory, believes himself to be an Indian agent.
The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Brijendra Kala.