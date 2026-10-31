Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has shown a significant uptick in its box office performance as it enters the second week. The spy comedy film has crossed the ₹50cr mark in worldwide gross collections after eight days, reported Sacnilk. The latest domestic earnings also saw a 26.7% jump, providing some respite after consecutive daily drops.
Financial progress
'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide gross mark
The film's net earnings in India on Day 8 (Friday) were ₹2.85cr from 5,013 shows, taking the total domestic net collection to ₹33.75cr and India gross to ₹40.28cr.
The overseas markets added another ₹75L on Friday, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹9.75cr since its release on October 23, 2026.
Box office trajectory
Domestic net collection so far
Udta Teer started its theatrical journey with ₹4.1cr net in India, which later rose to ₹7.25cr on Saturday and ₹8.2cr on Sunday.
However, the first Monday saw a drop, with earnings plummeting to ₹3.2cr. Tuesday saw a slight rise to ₹3.25cr, followed by consecutive falls on Wednesday and Thursday.
The opening week added a significant chunk of ₹30.9cr to the domestic net total, while the second week has so far contributed ₹2.85cr.
The comedy is directed by Aakash Kaushik.
Market challenges
How was the occupancy?
The film's Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 15.33% on Friday, with morning shows at 5.31%, afternoon shows at 10.38%, evening shows at 15.85%, and night shows peaking at 26.92%.
It had 6,265 shows on its opening day, with an average India net collection per show standing at ₹6,544.
It is facing stiff competition from Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, as well as Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
The supporting cast includes Ram Kapoor, Mukul Dev, and Rahul Bose.