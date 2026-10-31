Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide

Udta Teer started its theatrical journey with ₹4.1cr net in India, which later rose to ₹7.25cr on Saturday and ₹8.2cr on Sunday.

However, the first Monday saw a drop, with earnings plummeting to ₹3.2cr. Tuesday saw a slight rise to ₹3.25cr, followed by consecutive falls on Wednesday and Thursday.

The opening week added a significant chunk of ₹30.9cr to the domestic net total, while the second week has so far contributed ₹2.85cr.

The comedy is directed by Aakash Kaushik.