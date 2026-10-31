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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide
Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide
'Udta Teer' box office collection

Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide

By Isha Sharma
Oct 31, 2026
09:43 am
What's the story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has shown a significant uptick in its box office performance as it enters the second week. The spy comedy film has crossed the ₹50cr mark in worldwide gross collections after eight days, reported Sacnilk. The latest domestic earnings also saw a 26.7% jump, providing some respite after consecutive daily drops.

Financial progress

'Udta Teer' crosses ₹50cr worldwide gross mark

The film's net earnings in India on Day 8 (Friday) were ₹2.85cr from 5,013 shows, taking the total domestic net collection to ₹33.75cr and India gross to ₹40.28cr.

The overseas markets added another ₹75L on Friday, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹9.75cr since its release on October 23, 2026.

Box office trajectory

Domestic net collection so far

Udta Teer started its theatrical journey with ₹4.1cr net in India, which later rose to ₹7.25cr on Saturday and ₹8.2cr on Sunday.

However, the first Monday saw a drop, with earnings plummeting to ₹3.2cr. Tuesday saw a slight rise to ₹3.25cr, followed by consecutive falls on Wednesday and Thursday.

The opening week added a significant chunk of ₹30.9cr to the domestic net total, while the second week has so far contributed ₹2.85cr.

The comedy is directed by Aakash Kaushik.

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Market challenges

How was the occupancy?

The film's Hindi 2D version saw an overall occupancy of 15.33% on Friday, with morning shows at 5.31%, afternoon shows at 10.38%, evening shows at 15.85%, and night shows peaking at 26.92%.

It had 6,265 shows on its opening day, with an average India net collection per show standing at ₹6,544.

It is facing stiff competition from Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar, as well as Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

The supporting cast includes Ram Kapoor, Mukul Dev, and Rahul Bose.

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