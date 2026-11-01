Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' nears ₹60cr worldwide
What's the story
The spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has shown a significant jump in its box office collections on the ninth day of release. The film earned a net collection of ₹4 crore in India on Saturday across 4,978 shows, according to Sacnilk. This marks an increase of 40.4% from the previous day's collection of ₹2.85 crore.
Collection details
'Udta Teer' global earnings
With the latest earnings, Udta Teer's total net collection in India has reached ₹37.75 crore, and the gross collection stands at ₹45.03 crore.
The film also earned ₹75 lakh from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.5 crore so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of Udta Teer to ₹55.03 crore.
Occupancy insights
Saturday occupancy and advance ticket sales for Sunday
The Hindi 2D version of Udta Teer had an overall occupancy of 23.54% on Saturday. The morning shows recorded an occupancy of 9.08%, while the afternoon shows saw an occupancy of 21.46%.
The evening and night shows witnessed higher occupancies at 27.85% and 35.77%, respectively, according to Sacnilk.
For Sunday, the advance bookings stood at ₹2.45 crore with bookings from 89,276 tickets across 5,524 shows.
Film overview
Looking at the film's trajectory so far
Udta Teer opened with ₹4.1 crore, followed by ₹7.25 crore on Day 2 and ₹8.2 crore on Day 3.
The earnings dropped to ₹3.2 crore on Day 4 but saw a slight increase to ₹3.25 crore on Day 5 before further declining over the next two days.
The film is written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.