Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' nears ₹60cr worldwide

With the latest earnings, Udta Teer's total net collection in India has reached ₹37.75 crore, and the gross collection stands at ₹45.03 crore.

The film also earned ₹75 lakh from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.5 crore so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of Udta Teer to ₹55.03 crore.