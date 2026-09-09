'Udta Teer' delayed to October 9 2026, director Kaushik's debut
Heads up, movie fans: Udta Teer, the spy-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is now releasing on October 9, 2026 instead of September. This marks director Akash A Kaushik's debut.
The first-look poster just dropped: Ayushmann is seen resting between India and Pakistan milestones with the makers' tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi. " hinting at a wild ride ahead.
Dharma and Sikhya's 4th collaboration
Udta Teer brings together Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment for their fourth team-up after hits like Kill and The Lunchbox.
The production lineup includes Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and more.
If you're an Ayushmann fan, he was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and has two more films (Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Mupapa) coming up soon!