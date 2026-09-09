'Udta Teer' delayed to October 9 2026, director Kaushik's debut

Heads up, movie fans: Udta Teer, the spy-comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is now releasing on October 9, 2026 instead of September. This marks director Akash A Kaushik's debut.

The first-look poster just dropped: Ayushmann is seen resting between India and Pakistan milestones with the makers' tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi. " hinting at a wild ride ahead.