UK MPs propose ban on reselling tickets above original price

Committee review urges tiered pricing, accessibility

A review commissioned by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee suggests big changes: clear, tiered ticket pricing, no more surge pricing, better accessibility for disabled fans, and simple stuff like free earplugs and water at venues.

After recent controversies over ticket prices (looking at you, Oasis concerts), Ticketmaster has promised more transparency too.

Basically, the goal is to make live music fairer and way less stressful for everyone.