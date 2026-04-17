UK MPs propose ban on reselling tickets above original price
Concert fans in the UK might finally catch a break: MPs are pushing for a ban on reselling tickets above their original price after hearing how many people feel "neglected and ripped off" by current ticketing practices.
There's also talk of setting up a Music Fan Association so fans actually have a voice in how things work.
Committee review urges tiered pricing, accessibility
A review commissioned by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee suggests big changes: clear, tiered ticket pricing, no more surge pricing, better accessibility for disabled fans, and simple stuff like free earplugs and water at venues.
After recent controversies over ticket prices (looking at you, Oasis concerts), Ticketmaster has promised more transparency too.
Basically, the goal is to make live music fairer and way less stressful for everyone.