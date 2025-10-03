Does Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' have no OTT buyers?

The digital rights deal for Prabhas 's upcoming film, The Raja Saab, is yet to be finalized. This has reportedly caused some concern among the makers who are seeking a lucrative offer. According to sources close to the project, via OTT Play, leading streaming platforms are not willing to pay a hefty amount for this horror-comedy film, which has a predominantly Telugu flavor.

Budget concerns Top platforms are not in the mood to splurge The production team of The Raja Saab has reportedly spent around ₹400cr on the film. However, top streaming platforms are playing hardball, hoping to negotiate a lower price as the makers grow desperate. "The top platforms are not in the mood to shell out huge amounts on this horror comedy which has mostly Telugu nativity."

Marketing strategy Makers released trailer to keep film in public consciousness The makers of The Raja Saab recently released the film's trailer to keep it in public consciousness. Apparently, this move was intended to generate buzz around the film and attract potential buyers. While Prabhas has fans all over the world, his next is not an all-out actioner, and this is affecting its appeal. The horror-comedy is now set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026.