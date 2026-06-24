Alka Yagnik reveals health struggles: Explaining sensorineural hearing loss

Condition

What is sensorineural hearing loss?

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is a common form of permanent hearing loss, according to NDTV Life Line. It occurs when the inner ear, particularly the hair cells in the cochlea, or the auditory nerve, gets damaged. This nerve transmits sound signals from the ear to the brain. Once these hair cells or nerves are damaged, they usually cannot repair themselves naturally. SNHL can affect one or both ears and may develop gradually over time or happen suddenly.