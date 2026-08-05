Universal confirms 'The Mummy 4' reunites Fraser Weisz Fehr O'Connor
Entertainment
Universal Pictures just confirmed The Mummy 4, reuniting Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz with original castmates Oded Fehr (Ardeth Bay) and Kevin J O'Connor (Beni Gabor, even though his character died!).
John Hannah is also likely to return, making this a real throwback for fans of the 1999 classic.
'The Mummy 4' directors expand mythology
The sequel will introduce Numan Acar from Young Sherlock, plus possibly Michael Johnston, while directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are expected to expand the series' mythology.
Filming starts later this year in London and Morocco, aiming for an October 15, 2027 release.
Screenwriter David Coggeshall calls the screenplay "beautiful, sweeping, scary, and fun."